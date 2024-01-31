Arsenal ace set for medical in next few hours as transfer to PL rivals agreed

Arsenal full-back Lino Sousa has reportedly agreed a transfer to Aston Villa, with the 19-year-old supposedly set to have a medical at Villa Park later today.

The Gunners may have done the right thing here in terms of trying to keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations, but some fans might also be concerned about the club letting go of a highly rated young talent, who is now closing in on a move to another club in the Premier League top four.

See below for the latest details on this move from Fabrizio Romano, who also says other big names like Juventus were interested in Sousa this January…

??? EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Lino Sousa from Arsenal on permanent move, here we go! Agreement in place for 2005 born fullback who’s set to complete medical in the next hours. Rangers, Galatasaray and Juve were keen but Sousa set to join #AVFC. pic.twitter.com/iHAOQxY0kh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

Galatasaray and Rangers are also mentioned as suitors, but Sousa looks like he’s making a good move by joining Villa, who really look like a team on the up under Unai Emery’s management.

Despite a recent blip, Villa are having a great season and remain in fourth place in the Premier League table, so they have to be taken seriously as contenders for Champions League qualification, while fans may even have entertained hopes of a title challenge at points.