Arsenal ace set for medical in next few hours as transfer to PL rivals agreed

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Arsenal full-back Lino Sousa has reportedly agreed a transfer to Aston Villa, with the 19-year-old supposedly set to have a medical at Villa Park later today.

The Gunners may have done the right thing here in terms of trying to keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations, but some fans might also be concerned about the club letting go of a highly rated young talent, who is now closing in on a move to another club in the Premier League top four.

See below for the latest details on this move from Fabrizio Romano, who also says other big names like Juventus were interested in Sousa this January…

More Stories / Latest News
Talks accelerating fast for Arsenal ace to seal transfer away
Exclusive: French football expert on why new Lyon signing made surprise transfer
Exclusive: French football expert clarifies Karim Benzema transfer claims and one unlikely solution

Galatasaray and Rangers are also mentioned as suitors, but Sousa looks like he’s making a good move by joining Villa, who really look like a team on the up under Unai Emery’s management.

Despite a recent blip, Villa are having a great season and remain in fourth place in the Premier League table, so they have to be taken seriously as contenders for Champions League qualification, while fans may even have entertained hopes of a title challenge at points.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Lino Sousa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.