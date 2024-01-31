Talks accelerating fast for Arsenal ace to seal transfer away

Arsenal could reportedly be set to let young Brazilian winger Marquinhos leave the club as talks accelerate over a potential departure.

A report from Football Transfers has stated that Arsenal could likely let Marquinhos leave on loan, though it seems there’s also some chance of a permanent departure as well.

Meanwhile, a report from the Evening Standard states that talks are accelerating fast for the 20-year-old, with two Brazilian clubs, Corinthians and Fluminense, currently leading the race for his signature.

It will be interesting to see how Marquinhos’ career develops from here as it’s just not happened for him yet during his time at the Emirates Stadium, despite looking like an exciting young talent when he first joined the club.

Arsenal fans will hope Marquinhos can get a good run of form going whilst away on loan, which could perhaps serve him well for a return to north London next season.

Still, many Gooners may also have given up on Marquinhos making it now, with the young South American always likely to have struggled to break into this side due to the competition from the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli anyway.