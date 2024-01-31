Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the capture of Adelaide United goalkeeper Joe Gauci.

According to Sky Sports, the 23-year-old will be the second January signing for the West Midlands club after the Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers.

Gauci joined Adelaide from Melbourne City in 2020 and he has been an important player for them. The 23-year-old Australian international is currently away on international duty at the Asian Cup and he is expected to be the backup option to Emiliano Martinez.

Aston Villa need to add some depth to the goalkeeping department and the 23-year-old Australian international should prove to be a useful acquisition for them.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the goalkeeper and it remains to be seen whether he can secure ample game time in the coming seasons.

Martinez is undoubtedly the first-choice goalkeeper at the club and displacing him in the starting lineup will take a herculean effort.