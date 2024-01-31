Brazilian international to fly into UK and attend Wolves vs Man United amid transfer speculation

Wolves are aiming to bring in Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto from Brazil, with sources indicating that he may fly over on Wednesday night, as reported by Football Insider.

Both Wolves and Corinthians are in discussions about a potential loan deal for Yuri Alberto, with just hours remaining in the mid-season transfer window. Negotiations have intensified in recent hours, leading to the booking of a flight for the player to travel to the UK for talks and a potential medical examination.

According to a well-placed source speaking to Football Insider, Wolves are aiming to finalise the deal for Yuri Alberto before the transfer deadline on Thursday, February 1st, at 11 pm. The Brazil international is anticipated to be present when Gary O’Neil’s side takes on Manchester United at Molineux on Thursday.

Throughout this month’s transfer window, Wolves have been actively seeking striking reinforcements, and they have now pinpointed Alberto as their primary target for this position.

Alberto’s potential move to West Ham in the summer transfer window came close but ultimately collapsed at the last minute.

During his time with Corinthians last season, he showcased his prowess by scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 63 appearances across all competitions. Additionally, the 22-year-old striker made his senior debut for Brazil last year, coming off the bench to face Morocco in a friendly match.