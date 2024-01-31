Exclusive: Chelsea star’s “salary is too high” for one club but future remains open, says transfer expert

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah’s salary is deemed too high for Atletico Madrid, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his latest update on the Blues ace.

Chalobah’s future has been the subject of speculation for some time now as he’s found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge, but as of yet he’s been unable to finalise a deal with any other club.

It may be that a major stumbling block is the 24-year-old’s wages, as that seems to have seen a potential move to Atletico fall through, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

Chelsea would probably do well to offload a player like Chalobah, who clearly isn’t in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, but who could potentially bring in a decent transfer fee considering he came up through the club’s academy, so didn’t cost anything to sign.

Trevoh Chalobah to leave Chelsea?
More Stories / Latest News
Man United could have signed impressive Premier League winger instead of Antony
Man United have been offered the chance to complete the signing of PSG star
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains why Michael Edwards has rejected Liverpool return

Discussing the latest on Chalobah’s future, Romano said his future still looks open for the coming 24 hours.

“Trevoh Chalobah was considered by Atletico Madrid, but he’s considered too expensive in terms of salary, they believe Chalobah’s salary is too high; Gabriel Paulista will cost way less,” Romano said.

He added: “We have to see what happens in the final 24 hours, it’s still an open situation for Chalobah.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Trevoh Chalobah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.