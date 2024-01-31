Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah’s salary is deemed too high for Atletico Madrid, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his latest update on the Blues ace.

Chalobah’s future has been the subject of speculation for some time now as he’s found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge, but as of yet he’s been unable to finalise a deal with any other club.

It may be that a major stumbling block is the 24-year-old’s wages, as that seems to have seen a potential move to Atletico fall through, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

Chelsea would probably do well to offload a player like Chalobah, who clearly isn’t in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, but who could potentially bring in a decent transfer fee considering he came up through the club’s academy, so didn’t cost anything to sign.

Discussing the latest on Chalobah’s future, Romano said his future still looks open for the coming 24 hours.

“Trevoh Chalobah was considered by Atletico Madrid, but he’s considered too expensive in terms of salary, they believe Chalobah’s salary is too high; Gabriel Paulista will cost way less,” Romano said.

He added: “We have to see what happens in the final 24 hours, it’s still an open situation for Chalobah.”