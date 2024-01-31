Chelsea willing to cash in on 24-year-old ace for £25m with London rivals keen

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been linked to the move away from the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old versatile defender has struggled for regular game time this season and he needs to leave Chelsea in order to play more often.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Fulham and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the defender and they have sounded out of potential move for him this month. However, Chelsea have set a £25 million asking price for the player and the interested parties are unwilling to accept their demands.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to lower their demands and sanction a move before the window closes. If a permanent move does not work out, a loan move could be ideal for all parties.

The 24-year-old would get to play regularly during the second half of the season and it would protect his value ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Chalobah is capable of operating operating as a central defender as well as a right back. His versatility could prove to be very useful for clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace who are in need of defensive reinforcements.

Chelsea already have a number of options at their disposal and they will not be able to offer Chalobah ample game time during the second half of the season. It would make sense for them to let him leave this month and it remains to be seen how the situation situation develops.