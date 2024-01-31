According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace have initiated talks to acquire Maxwel Cornet from West Ham, prompted by a decision from Nottingham Forest that has created an opportunity for the Eagles.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Telegraph reported that Crystal Palace was contemplating a last-minute bid to secure the £17.5 million Ivory Coast international, Maxwel Cornet. Now, as per Mokbel, this initial interest has progressed into an official inquiry following Nottingham Forest’s decision to opt for Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund over Cornet.

Mokbel stated on social media: “Crystal Palace have now enquired about Maxwel Cornet’s availability.”

Cornet has featured in just ten matches across all competitions for West Ham this season, managing to score one goal and provide one assist during this time.

The addition of the West Ham number 17 would be a fantastic addition to the attacking lineup at Selhurst Park. With his ability to play all across the frontline, Cornet would significantly bolster the squad’s depth.

At 27 years old, his dynamic and direct style of play aligns well with the criteria of a typical Crystal Palace player, often thrilling fans and keeping them on the edge of their seats with individual moments of brilliance.