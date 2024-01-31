Ange Postecoglou reported yesterday that summer signing Manor Solomon has suffered a setback in his recovery.

He was scheduled to be back playing earlier this month and was even ahead of James Maddison in terms of a return but while the England midfielder is back, there is no sign of Solomon.

Injury expert, Dr Rajal Brar, has now explained that the player has had his meniscus repaired, but there have been some complications with his recovery.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he claimed that the latest setback will now see him miss another month of action.

He said:

“He had a meniscus injury to his knee and based on timeline, has the meniscus repaired.

“I don’t put too much stock into initial timelines, especially for injuries with extended absences, so the timeline being pushed out initially didn’t surprise me that much.

“However, he’s suffered a setback from what is a complicated recovery.

“I reckon he’s likely to be out for another month.

“It’ll take him some time to get back to training as well.“

The 24-year-old suffered an injury during training back in October which has forced him to miss 16 games so far this season.

The young attacker had to undergo a surgery and has been in the process of recovery since.

He was signed back in the summer on a free transfer after impressing at Fulham but has been extremely unlucky with injuries.