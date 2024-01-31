Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain once again.

After being spotted partying at a Belfast nightclub, the England international is presently receiving criticism from the fans and the media. The 26-year-old Rashford was reportedly fined two weeks’ worth of pay for his ill-advised night out.

Despite his latest transgression, the Ligue 1 powerhouses, who have long admired the attacker, don’t seem to be deterred.

According to the i newspaper, The French champions are showing renewed interest in the England international.

Given that Kylian Mbappe’s contract is scheduled to expire in the summer, it is likely that the French powerhouses will be searching for another left-sided attacker.

Mbappe is likely to leave the club in the summer and join Real Madrid and that is why Luis Enrique’s side are looking for an attacker to replace the Frenchman.

Last summer, PSG made an attempt to entice the United academy graduate to the French city, but he opted to sign a new, lucrative deal at Old Trafford.

Although it is highly doubtful that they would sign Rashford during the January transfer window, they may become more interested toward in the summer transfer window.

It is still believed that United are reluctant to let go of the 26-year old attacker despite his recent actions. Rashford is also said to be content to stay at the team he has played for since he was a young boy.

Last season, in 56 games across all competitions, Rashford racked up 30 goals and 11 assists, marking the finest season of his football career.

But with just four goals and six assists in 26 games this season, he has had an unimpressive season thus far and United are now languishing in ninth place in the standings.