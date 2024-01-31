Everton ranked 3rd worst team in Europe in this statistic – Only Barcelona and Bayern Munich are worse

Everton’s recent struggles have brought their goalscoring deficiencies into sharp focus, particularly highlighted by their goalless draw against Fulham on Tuesday night at Craven Cottage.

Despite the defence’s ability to maintain clean sheets, Everton’s struggle persists as long as their attack fails to deliver. With four out of their last six games ending without a goal, and only one goal scored in each of the other two matches, concerns are mounting.

The extent of their poor finishing is now evident, as Everton finds themselves among the lowest-ranked teams in Europe in terms of goals scored.

In this crucial area, only Barcelona and Bayern Munich fare worse than Everton, highlighting the severity of their struggles in front of goal.

Stats Perform Data Editor, Aaron Barton, has shed light on the concerning nature of Everton’s challenges in the attacking department.

Barton highlighted that the Toffees are ranked third in Europe’s top five leagues this season for missing the most big chances, with a total of 42. Surprisingly, the two teams with higher numbers, Barcelona (54) and Bayern Munich (50), are positioned at the opposite ends of their respective leagues.

The concern deepens as Sean Dyche’s side find themselves at the bottom of another statistical category. The club has the largest underperformance in expected goals (xG) across the top five leagues, with a discrepancy of 9.85. Despite having an xG of 33.85, Everton have only managed to score 24 goals.