‘Everything he touches turns to gold’ – Pundit claims Lionel Messi would be perfect fit for managerial role

Danny Murphy has claimed that Lionel Messi would be a perfect fit for the Barcelona job.

A little over two years since being appointed as Barcelona manager, Xavi has decided to step down from the position after his side lost 5-3 against Villarreal last weekend.

Although the January transfer window has been relatively slow in regards to transfers, there have been major developments in managerial roles, as the Barcelona legends announcement comes just one day after Jurgen Klopp’s.

As expected, rumours of potential replacements have been non-stop with Mikel Arteta forced to rubbish links with him and the Catalan club on Monday.

While deliberating potential options for the role, former Premier League midfielder Murphy, claimed that he would give the job to Messi.

‘I’d give it to Messi, the fans are on board straight away. Everything he touches turns to gold,’ he said on talkSPORT.

‘He was put on this earth to do amazing things. It’s not going to stop in management.’

The Argentine forward is currently still playing in the MLS for Inter Miami and has no prior experience of managing a football side.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 to join PSG due to a salary cap rule but it remains to be seen if he would even consider a future in management.