Nottingham Forest have secured the loan signing of highly-rated Borussia Dortmund prodigy Giovanni Reyna.

The USMNT star joins for the remainder of the season, with the Tricky Trees understood to be covering his entire salary for that period.

BVB will secure a tidy loan fee of €1m as part of the loan deal, BILD’s head of sport, Christian Falk, exclusively informed CaughtOffside. Additionally, it’s understood that the relegation-threatened outfit will cover the attacking midfielder’s entire salary (earning roughly €5m per year).

Breaking down Reyna’s switch to Nottingham

Dortmund have covered their bases and protected Reyna’s value by extending his contract for an additional year before agreeing the loan – taking his current terms to the summer of 2026.

The 21-year-old will no doubt be hopeful of revitalising a career that has fallen by the wayside in recent times, with only 360 minutes of senior football played in 2023/24.

Should the American’s spell in England be successful, however, there isn’t a clear route in place for Nottingham to make the deal permanent, with both clubs involved unable to agree on a buy option.

With Reyna having fallen behind in the pecking order back at the Signal Iduna Park to the likes of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Co., of course, it would be far from surprising to see Dortmund potentially capitalise on any opportunity of a sale.