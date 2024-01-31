“Give it to Messi” – Lionel Messi backed to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona

Lionel Messi has been tipped to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona.

Xavi announced after the 5-3 defeat to Villareal that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

He confirmed it in a press conference after the game, claiming that he has reached a point of no return with the club and that the club needs a change for its own good.

Speculations about his successor have now surfaced, with several managers being linked, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and even trophy winning expert Jose Mourinho.

However, former England midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested a surprising choice—Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Discussing the Barcelona job on TalkSport, Murphy said:

“I’d give it to Messi. The fans are on board straight away. Everything he touches turns to gold.

He was put on this earth to do amazing things. It’s not going to stop in management.”

While Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, his potential as a coach remains to be seen.

The 8 time Ballon D’or winner himself has previously admitted that he does not see himself come into management after retirement. Instead, he hinted that he would be more interested in a sporting director role instead.

Speaking to Star+ last year, the 36-year-old explained (via The Sun):

“I don’t really intend to be a coach, but [former Real Madrid coach Zinedine] Zidane said exactly that and after that, he became a coach and won the Champions League three times.

“I like sporting director, team building, and accompanying coaches but I’m not entirely sure either.”

The prospect of Messi taking on a coaching role at Barcelona would undoubtedly generate significant interest and excitement among the fans.