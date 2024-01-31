Glenn Hoddle has expressed admiration for Oliver Skipp following Tottenham Hotspur’s narrow escape from going 2-0 down against Brentford on Wednesday.

The first half against the Bees proved frustrating for Tottenham fans, with Thomas Frank’s side taking the lead within the first 15 minutes. It seemed their strategy was to frustrate Spurs and disrupt their rhythm at all costs.

Tottenham rode their luck, but Brentford also had opportunities to extend their lead before the break. One of those chances appeared to fall to Neal Maupay on the edge of the six-yard box.

Brentford managed to deliver a ball into the box, targeting Ivan Toney. As Toney seemed to be in an offside position, several Tottenham players appeared to switch off. However, Oliver Skipp remained vigilant and tracked Neal Maupay into the box, ultimately making a challenge to prevent the ball from reaching the striker.

Glenn Hoddle, speaking on TNT Sports, didn’t hold back in his praise for the 23-year-old’s intervention during the match.

“It’s a fabulous bit of defensive work as well. The little ball goes in, Toney’s offside, it’s true he doesn’t attempt to play the ball. He leaves it. But Skipp, his awareness defensively to get that is amazing. He covered the ground, it’s excellent defending.”

Skipp was one of the players who maintained his composure during a tense first 45 minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He executed a couple of well-timed tackles and diligently swept up whenever Spurs’ attacking pressure seemed on the verge of breaking down.

There is speculation surrounding Skipp’s potential departure from Tottenham in the summer, and it’s fair to suggest that he may not emerge as a superstar in Ange Postecoglou’s side. However, he consistently proves himself whenever given the opportunity to play, rarely letting the team down.