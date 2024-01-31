Highly-rated Arsenal ace confirmed as moving to pastures new on Deadline Day

It’s been a quiet window in the main for Arsenal and many other Premier League clubs, though there is one deal that has been confirmed for Deadline Day.

The Gunners are still in amongst it at the top of the Premier League table and can look forward to a real battle royale with those teams around them at present.

All of Liverpool, Man City, Aston Villa and North London rivals, Tottenham, have got the bit between their teeth and only the strongest will survive what’s likely to turn into an epic run-in.

Financial Fair Play has hit every team hard and that’s meant that an expected deluge of transfers hasn’t happened.

One player that will be leaving the club according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, is Charles Sagoe Jr.

The highly-rated youngster is on the way to Swansea City, a club whom Romano notes Arsenal still have a good relationship with because of the Charlie Patino deal.

It’s a loan deal for the player born in 2004 until the end of the current campaign, with no news as to whether that could be extended, made into a permanent deal or if the Gunners require his return in the summer.

