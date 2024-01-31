Huge blow for Chelsea as important starter unable to feature against Liverpool

Wednesday night sees one of the Premier League’s classic clashes as Chelsea travel to Anfield and a battle royale against leaders, Liverpool.

From now until the end of the season Anfield is likely to be rocking, given the recent news that these next 17 games will be Jurgen Klopp’s last for the club.

Success has always been demanded at the club, but perhaps now more than ever the players will want to ensure the German goes out with a bang.

They could also feel that they’re now playing for their places not just for the upcoming Carabao Cup final or any other important games ahead, but for the new manager – whoever that may be – given that there’s a strong likelihood that various data will be pored over and analysed by the new regime.

Against that backdrop, Chelsea are likely to have an uphill struggle to get anything from the game.

They could point to Mo Salah’s absence for the hosts as being a positive from their point of view, but that perceived advantage has been neutralised with the loss of their own striker, Nicolas Jackson.

According to the Daily Mail, Mauricio Pochettino was hopeful that Jackson would be back in time to make an appearance at Anfield, but his return from AFCON has been delayed and therefore he’ll play no part whatsover.

That’s another big blow to the manager, in a season where not an awful lot has gone right for him.