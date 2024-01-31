James Maddison hits back at Neal Maupay after darts celebration

The English midfielder has replied to Neal Maupay after the Brentford striker copied his celebration on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s men have now overtaken Aston Villa in fourth place after their 3-2 win against Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The visitors got off to a flying start, with Maupay turning in a parried Ivan Toney shot after beating the offside trap.

But Spurs hit back immediately after the break scoring three goals in quick succession to put them 3-1 up.

Toney grabbed a Brentford second but it wasn’t enough to rally a comeback as they lost to their London rivals.

Speaking after the game, James Maddison hit out at Maupay after the striker copied his signature darts celebration after breaking the deadlock.

“He hasn’t scored enough goals to have his own celebration,” he said.

“He hasn’t scored enough goals to have his own celebration!” 👀 James Maddison responds to Neal Maupay copying his celebration 😅🎯 🎙 @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/PRlURU0exu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

Spurs travel to relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park this weekend before welcoming a stuttering Brighton team next week as they aim to keep their place in the Champions League spots.