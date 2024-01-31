According to journalist Luke Edwards, Spurs could still make a ‘controversial’ move to sign Conor Gallagher before the deadline.

Tottenham have signed two players this window, Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin on a permanent deal from Genoa.

They also tried to sign Antonio Nusa but saw the move get hijacked by Brentford, who have since then faced complications in the deal.

And while Spurs will be content with the incomings so far, they still have not managed to sign a midfielder this month, a position that was considered a top priority going into the window.

One midfielder they have been strongly linked with, and one that Ange reportedly admires, is Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The North London club made a failed attempt to sign him in the summer as well. Since then, he has gone on to become an integral part of Pochettino’s team and even been entrusted with the captaincy during Reece James’ absence.

The player wants to see out the season with the club before making a move but the club is reportedly open to sell him for the right price.

Luke Edwards has now discussed the possibility of Spurs making a late move for him.

According to him, Chelsea have indicated a soft availability for Gallagher, and if Spurs can submit a bid in the range of £40-50 million, it is likely to be accepted.

While Edwards expresses his reservations about Chelsea selling a player they’ve entrusted with the captain’s armband under Mauricio Pochettino, he acknowledges the business logic behind it, considering Gallagher has 18 months left on his contract.

Speaking on the BBC’s Transfer Gossip Daily, Luke Edwards discussed the transfer speculation leading up to the final day.

He said:

“It’s really interesting. I said that it would be complete and utter madness for Chelsea to sell the player they have given their captain’s armband to under Pochettino.”

“But it comes down to business logic. He has 18 months left on his deal and he has been made available, a soft availability is what I call it. The world of football has known Conor Gallagher, if you pay the right money he will be allowed to leave.”

“Tottenham have had a long-standing interest, Tottenham sold Harry Kane for pure profit, and they have got the room to do stuff this month that other clubs haven’t.”

“I just wonder,if Tottenham put in a £40 or £50 million bid, probably £50 million for Conor Gallagher, it would be accepted.”

“I think that would be one of the most shocking, the most talked about, the most headline grabbing transfers. It’s been rumoured all month.”

“If Tottenham are going to make their move they will have to do it in the next 48 hours but that’s definitely one of the more controversial transfers that could happen.”

Gallagher has 18 months left on his current contract, with no signs of the Blues offering him an extension.

While a chance of a January move looks slim, a move in the summer can not be ruled out.

He has all the attributes to thrive under a manager like Ange and there have been suggestions that he would be the perfect midfield partner to James Maddison.