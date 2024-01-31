Journalist claims £19m Aston Villa winger will leave this window

Aston Villa have experienced a relatively subdued winter transfer window, but there are several potential deals in progress that could greatly enhance the squad for the second half of the season.

Bertrand Traore, who had a brief stint with Emery’s side during the 2022/23 season, may find himself departing before the market deadline on February 1st as he seeks a new beginning elsewhere.

In the 2020 summer transfer window, Aston Villa completed the signing of Traore from Olympique Lyon in a deal potentially worth up to £19 million.

At the time, the 28-year-old winger had recently contributed to Lyon’s unexpected journey to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Despite his success in Ligue 1, Traore was enticed back to the Premier League, having previously played for Chelsea.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have had a stellar 2023/24 season thus far, currently occupying a strong position in the Premier League’s top four. Additionally, they have advanced to the latter stages of both the FA Cup and the Europa Conference League, highlighting their success and ambition across multiple competitions. Their quick growth under Emery has seen Traore pushed to the periphery of the squad.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a departure for Traore from Villa is more probable than Jacob Ramsey leaving during this winter transfer window. The Italian journalist stated that there are no concrete offers for Ramsey to depart Villa Park at the moment.

He revealed to GIVEMESPORT: “One player who could leave Villa is probably Traore. This is what I’m hearing. I don’t think Ramsey has a concrete chance to leave in the final days.”