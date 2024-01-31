Leeds enquired about signing Napoli ace tomorrow before 11pm

You can’t blame Leeds for not trying to bring players in during the January transfer window, even if things haven’t perhaps gone the way in which Daniel Farke would’ve liked.

There is still time to get deals done of course, and one player was clearly of interest to the club.

According to Mail Plus, Napoli defender Alessandro Zanoli was ‘keen to join’ the club, however, he has already now signed for Salernitana on loan.

It means that the all whites have missed out on another potential target and that’s likely to leave Farke a little exasperated given that the German would surely want some more strength in depth in his side in order to see the club through to the end of the season.

There’s no point dwelling on the inability to land Zanoli, or any of the other targets that the club might’ve had in mind for this window.

As Farke always seems to exude a positive outlook, he’ll be aware that there’s a chance of getting something done elsewhere right up to the deadline, and were the club to not be able to acquire anyone else, then he’ll place his trust in the players that he has and who have got Leeds into their current position in 2023/24.