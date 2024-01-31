Leeds enquired about signing Napoli ace tomorrow before 11pm

Leeds United FC
Posted by

You can’t blame Leeds for not trying to bring players in during the January transfer window, even if things haven’t perhaps gone the way in which Daniel Farke would’ve liked.

There is still time to get deals done of course, and one player was clearly of interest to the club.

According to Mail Plus, Napoli defender Alessandro Zanoli was ‘keen to join’ the club, however, he has already now signed for Salernitana on loan.

It means that the all whites have missed out on another potential target and that’s likely to leave Farke a little exasperated given that the German would surely want some more strength in depth in his side in order to see the club through to the end of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle could sign exciting Brazilian tomorrow before 11pm
Premier League man could be set for Leeds return after seven years
“Give it to Messi” – Lionel Messi backed to replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona

There’s no point dwelling on the inability to land Zanoli, or any of the other targets that the club might’ve had in mind for this window.

As Farke always seems to exude a positive outlook, he’ll be aware that there’s a chance of getting something done elsewhere right up to the deadline, and were the club to not be able to acquire anyone else, then he’ll place his trust in the players that he has and who have got Leeds into their current position in 2023/24.

More Stories Alessandro Zanoli Daniel Farke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.