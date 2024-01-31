“I know something else” – Former Liverpool manager on reasons for Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has spoken out on Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season and has suggested he has some inside information on the real reason the German tactician will be moving on.

Benitez is another of Liverpool’s most successful managers of recent times, having won the Champions League in 2005, as well as the FA Cup a year later, though Klopp has clearly eclipsed him now with some truly outstanding work since taking over back in 2015.

Klopp will leave Liverpool as a Champions League winner, Premier League winner, and with other trophies like the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup under his belt, with the 56-year-old undoubtedly a huge figure in the Reds’ history.

It came as a bit of a surprise when Klopp announced he’d be moving on, but it seems Benitez knows something the rest of us don’t, as the Spaniard hinted his connections to the club mean he has some extra information on what really led the manager to this unexpected decision.

“I have an advantage which is that I have people in Liverpool and also people at the club, so more or less I know how it has happened,” Benitez said, as quoted by the Metro.

He added: “He has done and is doing an enormous job. Everything I can say about Klopp and Liverpool is positive.

“I know something else from inside, and it has more merit than being there.”