Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains why Michael Edwards has rejected Liverpool return

Former Liverpool FC transfer guru Michael Edwards has turned down the chance to return to Anfield as he’s happy with what he’s currently doing and not looking for an imminent return to football.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, with the journalist providing a general update on all things going on at Liverpool after a rather chaotic few days.

Jurgen Klopp announced last week that he’d be leaving his job as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, and it looks like there’s going to be plenty of change at Anfield, though Edwards is not looking set to be a part of it.

According to Romano, it’s hard to make a clear prediction about Edwards’ plans, even though he’s been linked with so many jobs since initially leaving Liverpool, where he earned a great reputation for his smart work in the transfer market.

“As reported yesterday, Michael Edwards was approached over a return to Liverpool in an even more senior role than he had previously,” Romano said.

“Edwards is happy with his current job, this is basically the reason. He has no intention to return, it’s not about the role but just happy with what he’s doing now.

“I can’t predict when we will see him back in football, or at which club, as he’s very satisfied with his current situation.”

In terms of the next LFC director, it seems there is no rush, with candidates to be assessed and then a new manager likely to follow from that, according to Romano.

“There are candidates to be the next sporting director, but nothing is at the advanced or concrete stages yet. They’ll have to see who is the man they really want,” he said.

“In terms of manager, Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi are really appreciated by people at the club, but before deciding who is the leading candidate, they want to appoint a new director, so there is a chance for other managers to enter this shortlist.

“Alonso still has a fantastic relationship with Liverpool, while De Zerbi is appreciated by many top clubs so I think he could be a serious candidate as well.”