‘Made it his mission’ – Former Man United manager wants sensational return

In a quite sensational turn of events, one former Man United manager wants to return to the club as he believes that he has unfinished business at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are still in a period of transition, more so now because of the new part owners, INEOS, taking over the football side of the business and starting to streamline various aspects.

It’s not even clear at this stage if Erik ten Hag’s position is up for review at the end of the current season, but that hasn’t stopped Jose Mourinho throwing his hat into the ring.

The ‘Special One’ is out of work again after being fired by Roma. The Giallorossi have endured a poor first half of the season and the hierarchy at the Serie A giants clearly felt that Mourinho was no longer the man to take them forward.

Speaking on the Daily Mail’s It’s All Kicking Off podcast, Mike Keegan explained what the Portuguese was looking to do.

“

“He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time and he had made it his mission to go back.”

How likely it would be for him to return to a club where it couldn’t really be said that he made the right impression, albeit he did bring errant players into line and won the club silverware, is unknown at this point.

If ten Hag enjoys the confidence of the new owners, then Mourinho is barking up the wrong tree in any event.