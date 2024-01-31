Man United could have signed impressive Premier League winger instead of Antony

Antony’s big money move from Ajax to Manchester United may go down as one of the worst signings in Premier League history.

To suggest that Manchester United hasn’t had a good return on investment since the Brazilian joined the team in 2022 for an incredible £85 million would be an understatement.

Antony has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, and in an interview with KS1TV, Steve Kay claimed that 18 months ago, United had the option of signing someone else in place of Antony.

Kay claims that United could have easily signed Mohammed Kudus, the former Ajax players who now plays for West Ham in place of Antony, but they chose the Brazilian.

“There’s also been some poor signings, but I think you said that the only reason they got Antony is because he went to the scouts and they had nobody for him,” The host said.

“No, Garth, I know for a fact that he could’ve had Kudus instead of Antony, it was one or the other and I will tell you what, I’d take Kudus over Antony,” Kay said.

In addition to signing a player that is below average, United also lost out on a guy who could have significantly improved their squad.

Mohammed Kudus joined West Ham last summer in a £38m move. He has been an instant hit at the London Stadium since his move. The Ghanaian international has scored 6 goals and provided one assist in 16 Premier League appearances this season for the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Antony has been linked with a move away from Man United with Saudi Pro League being mentioned as his next possible destination, according to The Standard.