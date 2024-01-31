Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike has been offered to Manchester United to sign on a temporary loan for the remainder of the current season.

Due to his premature surgery for a groin injury, Anthony Martial will not be available for the Red Devils until mid-April. The club are now lacking in the striking department. Erik ten Hag’s only options are Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Ekitike has reportedly been offered to the Red Devils. PSG are willing to loan him out until the summer.

The 21-year-old left a lasting impact while at Reims, but this term he has completely fallen down the pecking order at PSG.

Despite his three league goals and four assists in 25 Ligue 1 games played previous season, he was drawn to PSG by his performance in his final season with Reims.

In 24 league games in 2021–22, Ekitike notched 10 goals and three assists. Considering his enormous potential, he may be a good loan addition for Man United.

Since August, he has not been included in the matchday squad due to the arrival of Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani in the summer. Les Parisiens hope to loan him out in anticipation of a potential summer sale. Whether United make a proposal for Ekitike still remains to be seen.

With the Anthony Martial most likely leaving the club in the summer, Marcus Rashford’s future uncertain at the club after recent controversy and Rasmus Hojlund failing to make a huge impact since his signing, ten Hag needs more options upfront and Ekitike could be a good option.

Ten Hag recently stated that because of Financial Fair Play, United won’t be doing any business this winter.