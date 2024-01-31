Manchester United are keen on the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

The 27-year-old right-back has been linked with the move away from the Italian club in the past as well. A report from Fichajes claims that Erik ten Hag is keen on signing the player and Manchester United would be willing to pay up to €50 million (£42.6m) for him.

The 27-year-old is a proven performer in Italian football and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Manchester United. However, the Red Devils already have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at their disposal.

It seems unlikely that they will invest in another full-back without selling someone first. Wan-Bissaka has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United cash in on the former Crystal Palace defender.

Dumfries would certainly be an upgrade on the English defender. Wan-Bissaka has been criticised for his shortcomings going forward and Dumfries is a more well-rounded full-back compared to him. He would help Manchester United improve defensively and contribute to the attack as well.

The 27-year-old has proven his quality in Italian football and he could be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career. The opportunity to move to Manchester United and play under a top-quality coach will certainly be an attractive proposition for the defender.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement in the summer.