Man Utd keen on 20-year-old defender who will cost around €60 million

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing the Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United will have to shell out a premium if they want to sign the 20-year-old Italian international.

The defender has a contract with Atalanta until the summer of 2028 and they are under no pressure to sell him any time soon. They will demand a fee of around €60 million to sell the defender. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay up.

The report states that the €60 million asking price is not a major obstacle for Manchester United.

There is no doubt that the Premier League side have the final resources to afford the defender and remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements in the coming months and Scalvini would be a quality, long-term addition. The 20-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a long-term asset for the Premier League club.

Manchester United might need to replace players like Harry Maguire soon and the Italian international certainly fits the profile.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting step in his career and he would get to test himself at a high-level. Manager Erik ten Hag could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run.