Man Utd will have to pay £60 million for 26-year-old South American ace

Manchester United are keen on signing the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian has established himself as a key player for the Italian club since joining them from Torino and his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils.

A report via Fichajes claims that Manchester United are hoping to sign the 26-year-old at the end of the season, but he’s unlikely to be a cheap acquisition.

The Italian club have set an asking price of €70 million (£60m) for the Brazilian defender and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can afford him at the end of the season.

Players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club and Manchester United must look to bring in a quality alternative. There is no doubt that the Brazilian defender is good enough for the Premier League and he could improve Manchester United defensively.

However, the €70 million asking price could prove to be prohibitive to any potential move. The Red Devils will probably hope to agree on a more reasonable deal with the Italian club.

Bremer has shown his quality in Italian football with Juventus and Torino in recent seasons. He could be open to trying out a new challenge and the opportunity to play for Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for him.

The Red Devils could offer him a lucrative salary as well it remains to be seen whether Manchester United decided to test the resolve of the Italian club with an offer in the coming months.