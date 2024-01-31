Marcus Rashford reportedly involved in ‘furious’ 3 am row with girlfriend during Belfast trip

Marcus Rashford was reportedly involved in a 3 am argument with his girlfriend during his trip to Belfast according to the Daily Mail.

The English winger made headlines for the wrong reasons last week when he was spotted in a Belfast nightclub when he should’ve been in Manchester United training.

He reportedly told the club that he was sick and went on a ’12-hour bender’ in the Northern Ireland capital.

Rashford was subsequently dropped from the side that beat Newport County 4-2 in the FA Cup last weekend.

The club released a statement addressing the situation, stating that the 26-year-old has taken responsibility for his actions.

Erik ten Hag has also commented on the incident stating that it is ‘case closed’ with the winger expected to return for United’s clash against Wolves on Thursday night.

But more reports have emerged from the Daily Mail claiming that he was involved in an argument with his girlfriend in their hotel room after he was accused of kissing another woman.

Rashford reportedly made her leave the room and then threw her belongings after her out into the corridor with witnesses telling the Mail that she asked for another room at reception.