Newcastle could sign exciting Brazilian tomorrow before 11pm

Newcastle United are one of many Premier League teams that could potentially sign a player or two before the January transfer window closes at 11pm (UK) on Thursday.

The Magpies could certainly do with a boost at this point after dropping off the pace in both Europe and domestically.

Much of that can be attributed to injuries to key players, one of whom is Brazilian midfield ace, Joelinton.

Ever since Eddie Howe repurposed him to his current position, he’s been a revelation, and with countryman, Bruno Guimaraes, also settling in well to life on Tyneside, it shouldn’t come as any real surprise that Newcastle are targeting another Brazilian midfielder.

According to Tutto Atalanta, the North East giants are interested in Atalanta’s Ederson, though they do face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Man United, as well as French giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

At this point, it’s believed that no concrete offers have been made for the player, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean that a deal can’t be constructed in the final hours that would be for the benefit of all parties.

That will likely depend on the figure that the Serie A side set for Ederson’s services as, if the fee is prohibitive, a summer move would be far more likely.