Callum Wilson’s absence, spanning Newcastle’s last five games, has been mitigated by Alexander Isak’s excellent performance during his teammate’s time out.

Isak has impressively increased his goal tally for the season to 14, establishing himself as Newcastle’s leading scorer. However, despite Isak’s contributions, a new issue has emerged. Isak started as the striker for Newcastle against Aston Villa but did not complete the game, nor did he finish the first half after picking up a groin injury.

If Howe finds himself needing alternative options due to Isak’s absence, he may consider turning to the academy or deploying Anthony Gordon in a central role. Alternatively, he could opt to make a move in the transfer market on the final day of the window.

Interestingly, a player from Newcastle’s past who is currently available could be a potential option.

Two years ago, Hugo Ekitike turned down an offer from Newcastle for the first time while he was at Reims.

A few months later, Newcastle faced another rejection from Hugo Ekitike, marking their second failed attempt to secure his services. Despite having a deal in place to sign the Frenchman in the summer of 2022, the Magpies were unable to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Consequently, Newcastle withdrew from the deal, enabling Paris Saint-Germain to swoop in and secure the signing of a player whom Howe later acknowledged as ‘very talented.’

Ekitike has since faced challenges in demonstrating his talent at PSG, as he has struggled for playing time since his move and has been consistently linked with a transfer away from the club.

Rumours regarding Hugo Ekitike’s potential departure from Paris Saint-Germain persist this month, following an update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Romano has indicated that PSG is interested in loaning out Ekitike before the transfer window closes.