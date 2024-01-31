Newcastle United are reportedly interested in acquiring Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing during the January transfer window. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Magpies could make a late move to secure a new addition this month.

With Sandro Tonali suspended and ineligible to play until the next season, signing a midfielder has become a priority for Newcastle. However, despite their efforts, securing deals has proven challenging for the club since the window opened. The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules have certainly influenced the limited business seen at St James’ Park.

However, there remains a possibility that the North East outfit could finalise a loan deal before the window closes on Thursday night.

The news of Tonali being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign was undoubtedly a significant setback for the Magpies. However, their midfield situation has further deteriorated recently with reports suggesting that Joelinton may have played his final game for the club due to an injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season.

According to the report, Billing is among the names on Newcastle’s shortlist to potentially replace Joelinton. Eddie Howe previously signed the Danish midfielder from Huddersfield Town during his tenure at Bournemouth in 2019.

Romano has indicated that Newcastle is still active in exploring the market for potential last-minute opportunities. The Italian journalist mentioned Bournemouth’s Billing, whom he described as a ‘cheat code’, as a potential target for the Magpies. Additionally, Romano confirmed that Miguel Almiron is expected to remain at the club.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “There are some names around but at the moment still nothing confirmed, like Billing and others at the moment. Newcastle are still exploring the market to see if there is a last-minute opportunity.”