Nottingham Forest have finalised the signing of United States midfielder Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has earned 24 caps for his country, rose to prominence as a teenage sensation at Dortmund, making his Bundesliga debut at the age of 17. However, with only one start for the German giants this season, Reyna has been loaned out in search of more playing time.

Upon announcing the loan, which was revealed earlier on Wednesday, Dortmund disclosed that Reyna had signed a new contract extending until June 2026. Consequently, there is no option for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men to buy the player, indicating that Dortmund still highly value Reyna.

Reyna is the son of former United States, Rangers, and Manchester City midfielder Claudio Reyna and was born in Sunderland, where his father played between 2001 and 2003.

The Dortmund-owned player was included in the US World Cup squad for the tournament in Qatar in 2022. However, he did not feature due to a dispute between his family and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

If all goes according to plan, Giovanni Reyna could make his debut in Sunday’s away match on the south coast against Bournemouth in the Premier League.