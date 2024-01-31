In addition to talking about his long-term future at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that he will speak with his family before agreeing to a new contract at the club.

The City hierarchy wants the Spaniard to sign a contract extension as soon as possible because his current deal expires at the end of next season.

Jurgen Klopp, Guardiola’s longtime adversary, has announced he would leave his position as Liverpool manager at the end of the season after nine years at the club.

People at the Etihad Stadium would want to make sure Guardiola doesn’t follow Klopp’s example. The City manager has stated he would evaluate his connection with his team before deciding whether to stay at the club. When questioned about the matter, he declined to say whether or not he would sign another contract.

“We have to see how players’ behaviour is, whether we are keeping our standards,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Next year will be nine seasons, which is a lot of time. Extending after two years is not the same as extending after nine. We have a lot of time [to decide]. But now I feel really good.”

Guardiola has secured three extensions in 2018, 2020, and 2022 since joining the club in 2016. The former Barcelona manager continued by saying that he talks with his closest and dearest about his future with City whenever the time comes.

“Normally when I decide to extend my contract, the decision is quick. I trust my feelings and instinct and my family is involved. Every time they [City] offer [a new deal], it does not take much time. When I feel it is OK, I feel good, they want me, then OK.”

“I am a more [higher] quality manager now because I am better at selecting when to work and when to disconnect,” the City boss added.

“When I started in Barcelona I was [obsessed]. But now I can stay on the sofa watching TV and not think about football. That helps me because after that, I have more desire to reconnect.

“Before I was thinking all the time about if I was missing something or that I was not professional enough. I understand that was a mistake and it’s better to have quality in what you do.”