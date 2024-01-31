It seems that Leeds United are still looking to do some transfer business in the current window before the door slams shut on any deals getting over the line.

The all whites are now just two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town, though the Portman Road based side do have a game in hand which, if won, would extend the gap to five points.

Though a new signing or two before the deadline isn’t necessarily imperative for Daniel Farke, it would offer the German a little more strength in depth in key positions.

One area where the club could do with some stability is at left-back, and to that end, the Yorkshire Evening Post are reporting the club have been keeping tabs on former player, Charlie Taylor.

The 30-year-old has been plying his trade with Burnley but would surely jump at the chance to return to Elland Road after seven years away.

Given his experience, that would be a God send for Farke at this point in the season when Leeds are looking to push on and make a real go of getting into that second automatic promotion spot.

Timing is key and, as Ipswich seemingly are finding, it’s not where you are at the halfway point but where you are come the business end that will ultimately determine the success – or not – of the team.