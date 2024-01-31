Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on one name to watch in the transfer market as we approach Deadline Day.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the suitors for Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike as he could make a late move away from the Parc des Princes.

The young French forward has struggled to play regularly for PSG despite previously being regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1, and it will be interesting to see what turn his career takes next.

Although Ekitike may well have been on the radar of big six clubs in the Premier League at some point, Romano now expects there won’t be anything happening there, as Ekitike will need to go somewhere he can be sure of playing regularly.

It could be that Eintracht would make sense as a good destination to give him that opportunity, but the player’s future has not been resolved just yet.

“Hugo Ekitike is also one to watch for the final hours – he’s available and he will leave PSG for sure, so it could be an interesting story for Deadline Day,” Romano said.

“Eintracht Frankfurt remain an option but there are more clubs interested, at the moment I can’t mention the name but there is interest. I’m not sure, however, if he’d be an option for Premier League big six clubs, I’m not hearing that. I think he needs to go to different kind/level of club and play on a regular basis.”