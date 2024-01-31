Pundit names West Ham man as surprise signing of the season

The Scottish pundit named West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus as the signing of the season after the Ghanaian’s incredible start in London.

The Hammers have had an incredible first half of the season which sees them currently sit in sixth place having already secured progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Many predicted that the team would drop off after selling their captain Declan Rice in the summer but their re-investment has been calculated and they are reaping the rewards.

Their best addition and according to Ally McCoist, the best signing of the season, Kudus, has been incredible for the London club.

“My signing of the season so far is Mohammed Kudus at West Ham,” he said while speaking on talkSPORT.

“He has been magic, coming in from the right with that left foot. What other options have we got,”

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea during the summer but West Ham were able to swoop in and strike a deal with Ajax.

With six goals and one assist so far in the Premier League, Kudus has undoubtedly been one of the signings of the summer especially when considering his relatively inexpensive €40 million price tag.