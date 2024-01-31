Karim Benzema makes decision on future amid January move links to top Premier League clubs

Karim Benzema has made a decision regarding his future just in time for the January transfer window deadline.

Reports suggest that the Frenchman will remain at Al Ittihad for the current month.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein shared the significant update on the transfer saga surrounding the centre-forward.

Previous reports suggested that the 36-year-old might leave the Saudi Pro League in January, with several clubs expressing interest in signing him.

His former side Lyon showed strong interest in a potential deal, and clubs from the Premier League, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, were also considered as potential destinations. However, it has been confirmed that the player will not be leaving the club this season.

The Real Madrid icon left the club last summer after an incredible 14-year stint at the club. Despite a free transfer, Benzema’s move was accompanied by a substantial salary, amounting to £86 million per year.

The centre-forward has put decent numbers, scoring 12 goals and assisting 5 in a total of 20 games for the Saudi club across various competitions this season.

The saga involving Benzema in Saudi Arabia has concluded for now, but the duration of the former Real Madrid striker’s stay remains uncertain.

This uncertainty arises as several notable figures have begun departing the SPL shortly after joining.