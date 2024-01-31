“To be 100% clear”: Liverpool star provides a clear stance on recent comments about his future

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has claimed that his recent comments were taken out of context and that he remains fully committed to the club.

Speculations have started regarding Liverpool stars’ futures at the club ever since Jurgen Klopp made the shock announcement last week of him leaving the club at the end of the season.

Concerns have been raised about what it means for the future of the likes of Van Dijk, Salah, Alisson, Trent etc.

Van Dijk was recently asked what the future holds for him now, to which he had said (via ESPN):

“Being part of the next era here at Liverpool? That’s a big question now. Well, to be honest, I don’t know”.

“My contract expires in 18 months, yes. Listen, I don’t know… but the club will have a big job on their hands.”

However, the Dutch international has since clarified that his comments were taken out of context.

When quizzed about his comments, he said (via Sky Sports):

“It is much taken out of context.”

“To be 100% clear, I am fully committed to the club. I love the club, I love the fans. It is fully taken out of context.”

“It is not about me, it is not about I, it is about us, nothing has changed. Five days ago we weren’t even speaking about my contract, so it’s a bit silly. My full focus is on making sure this year is a very special year.

“It was obviously a big announcement the last couple of days, it’s been a big shock to each one of us connected to the club.

“I have been feeling exactly what the fans have been feeling in that exact moment. But, we mean business here.

“We want to crack on, we want to achieve the things that we dreamed of at the start of the season. We are in a good position, so let’s give it our all.

“But, like I said already in the start, don’t get it twisted. I am fully committed to the club and I love it. I love each and every second. I am the captain and we are going to go for it all and let’s see how that goes.”

There is bound to be a lot of speculations and rumours between now and the summer.

Liverpool have already started getting linked with the likes of Xabi Alonso and De Zerbi as possible Jurgen Klopp replacements.

However, the players remain steadfast in their focus, determined to give Klopp a memorable farewell.

With a stronghold at the top of the table, a spot in the League Cup final, and progression to the round of 16 in both the FA Cup and Europa League, they have significant goals to pursue.