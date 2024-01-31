Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke before the January transfer window closes.

A report from the Sun claims that Tottenham prepared to push through a late £50 million-plus move for the 26-year-old striker.

Solanke has been in impressive form this season and he has attracted interest from clubs like Newcastle United and West Ham United as well. The opportunity to join a big club like Tottenham will be an attractive proposition for the striker and he could look to take the next step in his career.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth are prepared to sell their best player this late in the window. They will struggle to replace him and his absence during the second half of the season would weaken the squad significantly.

Solanke has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season and he has a contract with the Cherries until the summer of 2027. Bournemouth are under no pressure to cash in on him this month and Spurs will have to submit a lucrative offer in order to convince them.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The striker has previously failed to make his mark at big clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool. He will be determined to succeed at Tottenham if the transfer goes through.

The North London outfit are pushing for Champions League qualification and signing a quality striker like Solanke in January could take them to a whole new level and help them finish the season strongly.