Tottenham still hoping to hijack Barcelona move for Swedish sensation

Although Barcelona have long been the favourites in the chase for 17-year-old Swedish sensation, Lucas Bergvall, that hasn’t deterred Tottenham in their hopes of derailing the deal.

Currently plying his trade at Djurgarden, the belief is that Bergvall is one of the most naturally gifted players to have ever come out of Sweden.

Why Barca remain in pole position is because the player himself had said at the very beginning, when rumours were swirling as to where he might go next, that Barca would be a dream move.

??? Barcelona remain confident and optimistic on Lucas Bergvall deal after meetings in the last two days. ?? ?Tottenham keep calling player’s camp to hijack the move — important proposal made. But Barça remain confident, expecting Lucas to give green light on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nv6SfpZcMo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2024

As transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, noted late on Wednesday night, the Catalan outfit remain confident of concluding a deal on Thursday, even though Spurs have made an important proposal to the player’s camp.

If nothing else, it gives everyone some food for thought and, ultimately, if he still decides to move to Barcelona, everyone will understand that it was the right decision for him.

Until then of course, everything remains open and in play, and so therefore Tottenham can’t be discounted from the process.

Their interest at least forces the player and his representatives to take a look at what’s being put on the table before making an important and key decision.