Conor Bradley has doubled Liverpool’s advantage with an incredible finish as they lead Chelsea 2-0 at Anfield.

After Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be departing the club at the end of this season, it was expected that the next league game at Anfield would be met with an electric atmosphere.

That’s exactly how it’s been as Chelsea have struggled to deal with the cauldron of noise with Diogo Jota turning the temperature up with his opening goal.

Defender Bradley then doubled the home side’s lead with a clinical finish into the bottom corner after a devastating counter.

CONOR BRADLEY 2-0 WHAT A GOAAAAAL pic.twitter.com/aDvecVVGUk — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) January 31, 2024

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.