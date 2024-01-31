Video: Ivan Toney grabs a second to put Brentford back in it against Tottenham

No sooner had Tottenham raced into a 3-1 lead against Brentford than returning talisman, Ivan Toney, gave the Bees some hope with his side’s second.

It was all the fault of the hosts as a back pass was played directly to the hit-man in front of goal and he couldn’t miss.

Ange Postecoglou will surely be furious with his defence, particularly if that gives the visitors the platform to get something out of the game late on.

