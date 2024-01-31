Video: Jota’s persistence has Anfield rocking as Liverpool go one up against Chelsea

In the absence of the injured Mo Salah, goalscoring duties fell to Diogo Jota, and the striker didn’t disappoint with the opener against Chelsea.

Anfield was rocking as the Reds took the lead, and it was as much down to Jota’s persistence as it was a lack of quality defending from the Blues.

It was vital that Jurgen Klopp’s side got off to a good start if they wanted to end the night with daylight between them and their nearest pursuers, and Jota’s strike gave them exactly that.

GOAL ?? JOTA ?

Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

pic.twitter.com/ato312Rsd8 — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) January 31, 2024

GOAL!!! ANOTHER goal for Diogo Jota… In the 8 games he has been back he now has 5 goals and 4 assists! pic.twitter.com/LxORaRT2O5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 31, 2024

