Video: Luis Diaz slides home Liverpool's fourth in front of ecstatic Kop

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
It was four goals for Liverpool, Luis Diaz sliding home against a static Chelsea defence, but it could’ve been so many more.

Darwin Nunez hit the woodwork on four separate occasions, the most in one game since records began (TNT Sports), and had those shots gone in, Mauricio Pochettino would surely have been looking at his P45 at the conclusion of the match.

Chelsea were second best all night long, and Liverpool were clinical in their finishing, Diaz sending the Kop wild.

