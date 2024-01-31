Video: Maupay grabbed round the neck by a raging James Maddison after goal celebration

James Maddison’s Tottenham return hasn’t gone as well as he’d hoped during the opening 45 minutes, and he was none too happy with Neal Maupay and Ivan Toney either.

Maupay had opened the scoring for Brentford at White Hart Lane, and then took aim at Maddison by copying his darts celebration right in front of the TV cameras.

As he walked back towards the Tottenham man, Maddison grabbed him forcibly around the neck and clearly made his feelings known.

