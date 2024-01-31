Video: Neal Maupay pokes home after Ivan Toney strike saved

Brentford have taken the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium courtesy of a Neal Maupay strike.

Thomas Franks’s men travelled across the capital to face their London rivals as they look to claw their way back up the Premier League table.

Rejuvenated by the return of Ivan Toney, his impact was felt immediately in the game as he broke the offside trap and sprinted towards the Tottenham goal.

His shot from a tight angle was parried into the path of Maupay who bundled the ball over the line.