Video: Nkunku scores lovely consolation for Chelsea at Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Though it was nothing more than a consolation for Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku’s goal showed glimpses of the skill that the Blues have missed for most of this season.

No sooner had the striker got back to full fitness this season than he was sidelined again, but his low drive into the corner silenced Anfield and gave Mauricio Pochettino a reason to be cheerful.

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer news: Rafael Leao PSG rumours, Karim Benzema Saudi update, surprise Lyon deal & more
Video: Szoboszlai bags Liverpool’s third as Chelsea continue to disappoint
Newcastle United could revisit striker who Eddie Howe thinks is “very talented” to help injury situation

The player will surely be hoping that his injury hell is behind him, and that his goals can fire the Blues up the table in the second half of the Premier League campaign.

Pictures from beIN Sports, Viaplay and fuboTV

More Stories Christopher Nkunku Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.