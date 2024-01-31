Video: Nkunku scores lovely consolation for Chelsea at Liverpool

Though it was nothing more than a consolation for Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku’s goal showed glimpses of the skill that the Blues have missed for most of this season.

No sooner had the striker got back to full fitness this season than he was sidelined again, but his low drive into the corner silenced Anfield and gave Mauricio Pochettino a reason to be cheerful.

The player will surely be hoping that his injury hell is behind him, and that his goals can fire the Blues up the table in the second half of the Premier League campaign.

?GOAL | Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea | Nkunkupic.twitter.com/H7q8D46oUQ — VAR Tático (@vartatico) January 31, 2024

