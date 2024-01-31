Video: Striker with incredible Premier League record on Leeds’ radar

Although the January transfer window is almost at a close, clubs like Leeds will be doing their due diligence for the summer over the next couple of months.

One player that’s apparently on their radar, according to Ben Jacobs speaking on CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, is Sheffield United’s on loan front man, Ben Brereton Diaz, a striker that has a 100 percent record in the Premier League having scored in both games that he’s played for the Blades so far.

“Come the summer I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Leeds revisiting an old target in Ben Brereton Diaz. He’s at Sheffield United but that’s a straight loan, so if Leeds get promoted don’t be surprised if they come back in for Brereton Diaz who has been on their radar for quite some time,” Jacobs said.

