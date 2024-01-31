Video: Three goals in eight minutes puts Tottenham in control against Brentford

There was quite the turnaround at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham wiped out Neal Maupay’s opener for Brentford with three goals in eight second half minutes.

Destiny Udogie equalised for the home side thanks to an assist from Timo Werner, before the latter put the ball on a plate for Brennan Johnson to put Spurs into the lead less than a minute later.

On 56, Richarlison got in on the act to send the home fans wild.

???????? GOAL | Tottenham 1-1 Brentford | Udogie UDOGIE HAS EQUALIZED !!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/3rbzvEXGnq — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 31, 2024

??| GOAL: Brennan Johnson gives Tottenham the lead!! Tottenham 2-1 Brentford pic.twitter.com/41BpYWdo8q — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 31, 2024

WHAT A TURNAROUND! ? 73 seconds after Destiny Udogie's leveller, Timo Werner sets up Brennan Johnson to give Spurs the lead ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/6bc8iNDecM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

RICHARLISON! ? Seven goals in seven matches for the Brazilian and three in eight minutes for Spurs. He celebrates by hitting the darts celebration ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/C0dCE9zlxF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

