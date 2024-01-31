Video: Three goals in eight minutes puts Tottenham in control against Brentford

There was quite the turnaround at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night as Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham wiped out Neal Maupay’s opener for Brentford with three goals in eight second half minutes.

Destiny Udogie equalised for the home side thanks to an assist from Timo Werner, before the latter put the ball on a plate for Brennan Johnson to put Spurs into the lead less than a minute later.

On 56, Richarlison got in on the act to send the home fans wild.

